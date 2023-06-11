Ex-Nigeria star Yobo roots for more Kenyans to play abroad

Former Nigeria captain Joseph Yobo believes Kenya has enough talented players who can compete at the highest level in Africa and Europe.

The ex-Super Eagles defender was among hundreds of fans who watched the Uefa Champions League final pitting Italian giants Inter Milan and Manchester City at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel in Mombasa road Saturday night.

The watch party was courtesy of a sponsorship of Mastercard with Yobo, ex-Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee and sports personality Meg Njeri forming part of the panelists.

Yobo, who played for English Premier League side Everton, vouched for Kenyan footballers to shine in continental and European football citing Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana who starred in the final, as a perfect example.

“I have played against Kenya before and also know local clubs like Gor Mahia who have been participating in Caf competitions. With hard work, investment and good will, Kenyan players can go places just like Onana showed us today,” said Yobo.

“0nana was like a leader commanding the Inter defence and was so unlucky to lose. Players like Onana show there is quality in Africa, there is quality in Kenya and African players can perform in big matches. So we shouldn’t look inferior,” added Yobo, 42.

He however said Kenya should do more in terms of nurturing talents so that they make it to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Yobo played for Everton for eight years making more than 250 appearances before leaving to join Fenerbahce in Turkey in 2012. He had joined the English Premier League side in July 2002 as one of the signings of former Everton Manager David Moyes.

He retired from football after the 2014 World Cup having made more than 100 appearances for Nigeria. Currently, he manages his business and dreams of following in the footsteps of Samuel Et’o by contesting for the Nigerian Football Federation presidency in future.

Mastercard Country Manager for East Africa Shehryar Ali said the company will continue investing in football as a way of keeping touch with its customers.