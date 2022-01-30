Ex-Kenya internationals return after Uganda friendlies

Former Kenyan internationals returned to Nairobi on Sunday morning from a five-day trip in Uganda where they played two international friendly matches against their counterparts.

The two friendly matches were part of National Liberation Day celebrations.

The holiday is observed on January 26 each year and marks the overthrow of the previous government by National Resistance Movement in 1986, installing Yoweri Museveni as president.

They drew 3-3 in the first friendly in Kampala on Wednesday, before winning 2-0 in Gulu on Friday, courtesy of goals from Musa Otieno and Oscar Kadenge.

Boniface Ambani scored a brace at Maya last Wednesday with Kadenge adding the third.

The hosts, who struggled to cope with the pace of the Kenyans in the first half, were rewarded when former Express striker Hassan Mubiru pulled one back a few minutes from half time.

Yusuf Kinene, who featured for several clubs including Mbale Heroes in his playing days, scored twice in the 81st and 90th minute to deny Kenya the bragging rights.

Under assistant coach George Sunguti, the retired players were hosted by Association of Kenyans in Uganda on Saturday afternoon before leaving Kampala for Nairobi by road.

The association chairman, Isaya K’Ojuang’ said they are patiently waiting to receive Harambee Starlets who will be facing Uganda in 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations second round qualifiers next month.

“We shall do everything to mobilise enough fans to cheer the Starlets when they take on Uganda in their qualifier next month,” said K’Ojuang’.