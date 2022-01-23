Ex-Kenya internationals head to Uganda for friendlies

A team of former Kenyan football players will leave Nairobi on Monday for Kampala to play two international friendly matches to coincide with the NRM Liberation Day celebrations.

Team coach Robert Matano will not travel with the team owing to tight Kenyan Premier League engagement with his club Tusker FC, but his assistants George Sunguti and Nicholas Muyoti said they have a good team to give their opponents a real test.

“We have been invited by the Ugandan Football Federation for two matches against ex-Ugandan internationals,” said Sunguti who both played for AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia and the national team- Harambee Stars.

He said they expect the Governor of Nairobi County Anne Kananu Mwenda to flag off the team in alongside other leaders like Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi.

Also commonly known as National Liberation Day, the holiday is observed on January 26 each year. It marks the overthrow of the previous government by National Resistance Movement in 1986, installing Yoweri Museveni as president.

NRM has since ruled Uganda ever since, with Museveni winning a fifth term as president in 2016, becoming one of Africa’s long-serving president after presidential limits were removed in 2005.

The first friendly is scheduled for Wednesday in Kampala before winding up the trip with a match on Friday in Gulu city in the Northern region of Uganda.

Over 40 ex-internationals have been training at the City Stadium, but team chairman Josephat “Controller” Murila, who helped AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars lift Cecafa for keeps in the 80s, said only those aged 40 and above are eligible to play the two friendlies.

He appealed to football administrators who have declared their interest in federation seats to come on board and help the legends achieve their dream.

He thanked FKF presidential hopeful Twaha Mbarak and Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) who visited the team in camp.

Mbarak donated Sh200,000 for their transport while TRA has provided water and uniforms to the retired players.

While urging the former players to take charge of the game right from the grassroots, Twaha said he is willing to bring all football stakeholders and like-minded people together to assist in revamping the game in Kenya.

“I will serve all the 47 counties diligently, assisting them in grassroots football to ensure the game is thriving in the entire county,” he added.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Omar Shaban, Duncan Ochieng’

Defenders

Josephat Murila, Musa Otieno, George Sunguti, Julius Owino, Vincent Otieno, Noah Abich, Francis Oduor, Zadock Shaban, Reginald Asibwa.

Midfielders

Nicholas Muyoti, Alfred Chege, Edward Karanja, Jeff Oyando, Francis Xavier, Oscar Kadenge, Abdallah Mohamed.

Strikers