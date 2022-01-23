Ex-Kenya internationals head to Uganda for friendlies

Twaha Mbarak

Twaha Mbarak addresses Kenyan legends at the City Stadium on January 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Team coach Robert Matano will not travel with the team owing to tight Kenyan Premier League engagement with his club Tusker FC, but his assistants George Sunguti and Nicholas Muyoti said they have a good team to give their opponents a real test
  • The first friendly is scheduled for Wednesday in Kampala before winding up the trip with a match on Friday in Gulu city in the Northern region of Uganda


A team of former Kenyan football players will leave Nairobi on Monday for Kampala to play two international friendly matches to coincide with the NRM Liberation Day celebrations.

