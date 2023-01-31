Ex-Kenya goalkeeper Origi lands new role

Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi has been appointed the goalkeepers’ coach at Swedish second-tier side Ostersunds FK.

“In connection with the camp in Antalya, Östersunds FK has finalised a new responsible goalkeeper coach. The Norwegian-Kenyan Arnold Origi will be responsible for the goalkeeper training within the A-team in the coming time. We wish Arnold a warm welcome to ÖFK!” announced Ostersunds on its Instagram account.

The 39-year-old custodian said he is elated by the appointment.

“Extremely happy and grateful to step into the next chapter and start my career as a coach, as the goalkeeper coach for Östersunds FK. A different position, but the joy, passion and pride to and for work still remains the same,” said Origi on his Facebook page.

At the club, the former Tusker and Mathare goalkeeper will work under Swedish coach Magnus Powell.

The team finished 14th in the 2022 Superettan with 31 points. IF Brommapojkarna were crowned champions with 62 points.

Origi last featured for Harambee Stars in their Group G 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Comoros in November 2020 after being recalled to the squad by former coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee.

Comoros won the match 2-1 on aggregate. His first call up to the national team was in 2005.

Since 2007, he has plied his trade outside the country, featuring majorly for Norwegian clubs. It was therefore not a surprise when he acquired Norwegian citizenship in 2017.

Moss, Fredrikstad, Ull/Kisa, Lillestrom, Sandnef Ulf, Kongsvinger and Hodd are the clubs he featured for in Norway. He also played for Hifk in Finland.