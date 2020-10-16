Ex-Kenya goalie Rosemary Aluoch to be buried in Ndhiwa

Former Harambee Starlets goalkeeper and kit manager Rosemary “Mara” Aluoch who died on October 4 will be buried at her ancestral home in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County.

The local football fraternity got together to celebrate her life in a mini-football tournament organised by Football Kenya Federation, Sports Journalists Association of Kenya and Mathare Youth Sports Association at MYSA Grounds in Komarock Estate, Nairobi on Friday.

Her burial, which was initially set for Saturday, has been postponed as the football fraternity will be involved in the Football Kenya Federation national elections at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

A fund-raiser was held during the tournament, attended by 22 youth teams. Afterwards, Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma said Aluoch had left big shoes and her absence will be felt by both the national women’s football team and the young teams she had been mentoring.

“We’ll continue her legacy by supporting the less fortunate through football programmes that she had already started,” Ouma said.

Also present were Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi, his assistant Zedekiah Otieno, Starlets striker Mwanahalima Adam, her former teammates in the national team and Mlango Kubwa Ward MCA Patricia Mutheu.

Out of the 22 participating teams, three were co-founded by Aluoch, including Dadreg and Dandora-based Team Mara.

The Initiative earned her the Community Hero Award during the 2017 Sports Personality of the Year Awards gala.

The long-serving goalkeeper played for Starlets from 1994 to 2012 and featured in Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers against Djibouti and Cameroon in 2006 and 2007 respectively.

“She has been our mentor, elder sister and friend since 2015. We will always remember her for her dedication to young upcoming players, how she carried every game at heart and her love for God. Her stay with us was nothing short of excellent,” said Dorcas Shikobe, Harambee Starlets captain.

