Ex-Kenya coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee involved in road accident

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee was Friday morning rushed to the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi after he was involved in a road accident along Brookside Drive, Nairobi.

The tactician was heading to Radio Jambo studios at Lion's Place where he co-hosts the morning show with Gidi Gidi when the accident happened.

Quickly recovery coach

Former Harambee Stars Head Coach 'Ghost' Mulee Involved in Accident, Rushed to Aga Khan Hospital pic.twitter.com/MlBlhNMxM0 — victor kiptoo03 (@Victor34876849) October 16, 2020

Comedian-cum-Radio personality Jalang'o confirmed the incident.

"I saw the aftermath of the accident as I was driving to work this morning but it didn't hit me that it was my colleague and friend Ghost until a bodaboda followed me to the gate of Lion's Place and informed me," Jalang'o revealed on Kiss FM.

"I, therefore, had to rush back and took him to the Aga Khan Hospital for a checkup and he was admitted. A matatu rammed into his car on the back as he was getting into Brookside Drive and the car swerved hitting the adjacent City Clock. His car is a write-off now but what matters is he is still alive," he added.

Kenyan International striker Michael Olunga was among those that wished Mulee a speedy recovery.

Nation Sport joins Kenyans in wishing the celebrated coach a speedy recovery.