Ex-international Sammy Owino gives Sh500,000 to Gaspo

Former Harambee Stars player Sammy Owino has donated Sh500,000 to Kenya Women Premier league side Gaspo Women after finishing second in the 2022/23 season that concluded over the weekend.

Gaspo finished behind champions Vihiga Queens who were rewarded with Sh1 million shillings and trophy by the Football Kenya Federation, while Gaspo went home empty handed.

He said that he was saddened by the fact that the girls who played for nine months went home empty handed.

Owino was speaking in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on Monday during a tour of the region.

“It is so sad to see our girls in the league going home empty handed yet they have been playing so hard and this is their livelihood. They depend on football to put food on the table.

In Kenya we are used to empty promises but I want to say that the money is available and if possible we can even hand it over today because we believe in actions and that’s our motto going forward,” said Owino.

He was accompanied by former Harambee Stars player Sammy Sholei and 14 other officials from Rift Valley who donated balls and playing kits to various teams in the region.

Gaspo Women Football chairman Edward Githua said the was glad that somebody had seen their hard work and decided to help the girls after going home disappointed.

“The girls need motivation and they should have been even given medals to show that they were in second position this season. We are glad someone has come to their rescue and I urge other donors to also come in and support us,” said Githua.

Meanwhile, the club announced on Monday that it will play friendly matches in Uganda and Tanzania.

"We will play against the runners up of the Tanzania Women Premier League and FUFA Women Super League (Uganda), Simba Queens FC and Kawempe Muslims Ladies FC respectively.

"The date for the two trips to Dar es Salaam and Kampala will be communicated. Fans and supporters will travel alongside the team for the two international matches," the statement further said.

Simba Queens finished second in the Serengeti Lite Women Premier League with 45 points, a point behind champions JKT Queens.