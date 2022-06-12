Ex-Harambee Stars defender detained in hospital over medical bill

Former Kenyan footballers are pulling resources together to aid one of their own who recently underwent a spinal surgery.

The ex-footballers, led by Harold Ndege, George Sunguti and Jeffery Oyando, are seeking help to offset Joseph Odhiambo Kwanga's medical bill after he was briefly detained at Kijabe Hospital.

Others are Micheal Otieno and Ken Oleja.

But they can only do so much.

Kwanga, 69, commonly known in football circles as Odhiambo Gor, was recently operated on in a bid to correct chronic back and knee pain.

The medical procedure has attracted a bill of about Sh500,000 for the former Luo Union and Harambee Stars defender, who played competitively between 1970s and 80s.

"He is one of us and we have to be there for him," said Ndege, formerly a Tusker player, after visiting Odhiambo Gor in hospital.

"We are kindly calling on well wishers to chip in and help us take care of our colleague. He needs all the support right now."

The former footballers have contributed about Sh80,000 while the patient's family have paid Sh160,000.

Nation Sport exclusively covered Odhiambo Gor's medical condition last December where he explained his current illness started when he picked what at the time appeared a minor injury while playing for Kenya in the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Egypt in Nairobi under coach Steve Yongo.

Despite consistent medical check ups and treatment, he lived in pain well into retirement but the condition worsened a few years back leading to his referral from Bondo Sub-county to Nairobi for specialised treatment.