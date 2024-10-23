Ex-Harambee Stars goalkeeper Origi mourns fallen dad Oduor

Ex-Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi has described his fallen dad, Austin ‘Makamu’ Oduor, as a gentleman, who contributed significantly to the success of his chequered career.

Oduor, who captained Gor Mahia and the Kenya football team during his days as a central defender, passed away suddenly on October 15, 2024, after developing breathing difficulties.

Others who have mourned 'Makamu' are Eliud Owalo, who is the Deputy Chief of Staff in the Executive Office of the President, plus Aggrey Shitsama, who served as Kenya’s ambassador in Addis Ababa, former Cecafa boss Nicholas Musonye and Paul Otieno, former Harambee Stars player, who now serves as a Seminarian for the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City in Weston, Massachusetts.

“He meant a lot not only to us as a family, but he also impacted a lot of people in so many different ways. He had a massive impact,” explained Origi.

“I managed to achieve all that owing to my relationship with him.”

Origi followed in his father’s footsteps as a successful footballer when he made his first appearance for the national team at 19 in 2005.

A year later, the shot-stopper moved to Europe after stints at Mathare United and Tusker in the Kenyan Premier League and represented several high-profile clubs in Norway and Finland including FK Moss, Lillestrom, and Ull Kisa FC.

Besides Origi, Oduor’s siblings Mike Okoth, Gerald, and Anthony also played professional football at various levels, while his niece Divock is currently a professional footballer attached to the giant Italian side AC Milan.

“Okoth entertained us with his amazing football skills and dedication. When he retired, he moved to Kakamega and practised family while mentoring the young ones. He has impacted several generations and will be missed,” added Shitsama.

Otieno added: “Austin’s contribution went beyond his great performance in football. He embodies God’s characteristics – what we as his children are called up to emulate. He was patient, a loving father and husband, and a man whose faith led him through life. He lived a Christian life. May God bring peace to his entire family, and may Austin’s soul rest in peace.”

Plans are underway for his family and friends to accord the deceased, who remains the only Kenyan footballer to lift a continental title with Gor Mahia in 1987, a befitting send-off at his home in Makunga, Kakamega County, on November 9, 2024.