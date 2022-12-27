Ex-Harambee Starlets players host grassroots tourney in Siaya

Siaya Queens and Greenland FC emerged winners of the Nyadhi Annual Tournament at the Nyadhi community Grounds in Alego Siaya on Monday.

The tournament comprised four women’s teams - Siaya Queens, Siaya Starlets, Nyadhi Ladies and Gill Sports - while the men's category had Greenland FC, Gombe FC, Ulwan FC and Nyadhi FC.

The tournament, themed “Strengthening Community Bonds Through Football,” was aimed at championing gender equality hence the incorporation of the women’s category for the first time ever.

Speaking on behalf of organisers of Charity Begins at Home Initiative, former Spedag FC Team Manager Sarah Ogonyo highlighted that some of the key activities included the identification of strategic partners to ensure the tournament is a success.

The highlight of the tournament was women professional footballers such as Terry Engesha of Hyundai Steel in South Korea and Enez Mango who plies her trade in Romania for Farul Constanta; among other national team players and women in sports administration who graced the tournament as mentors and facilitators. They would later take part in an exhibition match.

“The objective of the tournament was to carry out mentorship and capacity-building sessions, advocate for equitable distribution of resources and available opportunities for both men and women in sport, as well as involve the community to embrace the program for it to be sustainable,” Ogonyo said.

"At times all that counts are the little things we do. Don't hesitate. Just a simple thought turned out to be a reality and the interesting part is that the tournament exceeded our expectations. From the planning face to the actual event, we can only attribute success to the hard work and immense support from well-wishers and of course the great people of Nyadhi,” she added.

Former Harambee Starlets captain Terry Ouko, who is aslo among the organisers, said: "I would like to thank the partners and well-wishers who supported the initiative. We hope that the next edition can be bigger and better."

The organisers also took time to ensure the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action was realised during the action-packed event.

A tree-planting session led by the area chief rallied other community members to carry out the activity.

Sports for Greener Environment Founder and Director Victor Ashinga through their partnership with the Kenya Forest Service saw the community plant 200 trees on the day.

“We can only amplify the advocacy on climate action by ensuring we commit the call to action.

The tournament has been part of the action through sports, by developing one of the strategies to accelerating actionable ways through tree planting for a sustainable environment,” he explained.

The tournament’s coordinator Jacob Oganga, who is also a former football coach at Jera Girls Secondary School, said the event brings the community together and acts as a springboard for talented players.

“The tournament has been a breeding ground for talented players for decades. Some of the players who were scouted at an early age while playing in the tournament include Police FC striker David Odhiambo and Edgar Nzano, formerly of Nzoia Sugar,” Oganga said.