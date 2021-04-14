Ex-Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma finds new home

Just two days after leaving his role as Harambee Starlets head coach, David Ouma has been appointed as assistant coach of Football Kenya Federation Premier League giants Sofapaka.

Ouma makes a come back to Batoto ba Mungu after eight years and will now work under head coach Ken Odhiambo to deliver the second league title for the 2009 league champions.

The tactician has been coaching Starlets since 2015 and takes the position left vacant by Mike Mururi who left the club in January.

His first stint as Sofapaka tactician ran bettwen 2012 and 2014. In 2013, he was the runners up in the Coach of the Year category during the annual Kenyan Premier League awards. In 2014, he was the assistant coach under Sam Timbe as the club finished second in the KPL and won the domestic cup.

Speaking during his unveiling on Wednesday, Ouma said he was delighted to be back home and is ready to help the club win more silverware.

"It is good to be back because it is here where I got the opportunity to go and serve as Harambee Stars deputy coach to Bobby Williamson and later as Harambee Starlets Head Coach," Ouma said.

"I'm ready to give my expertise and professional experience to help this team win titles."

"The last time I was here we won the GOtv Shield and since this is a club which has won the league before, I'm here to achieve the vision of wining more trophies,."