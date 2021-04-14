Ex-Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma finds new home

By Cecil Odongo

What you need to know:

  • Ouma makes a return to Sofapaka six years since he left the club for the national team.
  • He served both as an assistant and head coach during his stint at the club.

Just two days after leaving his role as Harambee Starlets head coach, David Ouma has been appointed as assistant coach of Football Kenya Federation Premier League giants Sofapaka.

