Ex-Gor star eyes Uefa coaching licence

Former Gor Mahia defender Stephen Otieno Oduol has ventured into coaching and has set his eyes on getting Uefa licence in Germany.

Otieno is currently based in North Eastern City of Brandeburg in Germany and O

MSV Zossen has both men’s junior and senior sides and women teams which also participate in the lower leagues.

“My dream is to get Uefa certification in coaching and get more opportunities to work with bigger clubs here in Germany. Eventually, I want to become a Level B coach,” said Otieno.

“However, my main ambition is to pass the knowledge and skills that I am learning here back to clubs in Kenya,” he added.

The former K’Ogalo man is enjoying his time in Germany and is awed by the facilities at MSV Zossen and their performance in the lower leagues.

Otieno began his coaching career at Kenyan football academies namely Talent Masters Soccer Academy, Kipaji Football Academy and Blue Bombers Soccer Academy where he served as head coach and was instrumental in nurturing young upcoming footballers.

After attending Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Coaching courses, he got a lucky break early this year when one of his football friends abroad assisted him in pursuing coaching courses in Germany.

In his heydays, Oduol, nicknamed ‘Otti Maua’ was part of Gor Mahia squad between 2008-2012 and played alongside legends like Jerim Onyango, Julius 'Awilo' Owino, Andrew 'Apache' Oyombe, Habil Otieno, and the late Zablon 'Pro' Otieno among others.

He was later employed as a personal assistant to Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier after hanging his boots in 2013 but continued to pursue his dream of giving back to football in many different ways.