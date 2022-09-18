Ex-Gor Mahia striker Oketch joins Sofapaka

Former Gor Mahia forward Baron Oketch has joined Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) Sofapaka SC on a long-term deal.

Oketch is making a return to the local scene after cutting ties with the Tanzania NBC Premier League side Biashara United.

Oketch has been training with Batoto Ba Mungu for a month now, after leaving the Tanzanian side following the expiry of his one-year contract.

"We have reached an agreement with Baron Oketch to acquire his services ahead of the new season. Oketch, formerly with Biashara United, will join the club on a long-term deal after a successful one-month training period. He is expected to add depth to our striking department," said the club statement.

Oketch told Nation Sport that he is excited to be back home and ready for the task.

"I wanted a new challenge and I am glad that I'm home. Sofapaka is one of the best clubs in the Kenyan league. I am not new to the Kenyan league style of play, I know it won’t take me too long to settle. I have my targets this season that I want to achieve, I will do my best," said Oketch.

The speedy forward, who has also played for Western Stima, Ushuru, Bandari and Ulinzi Stars in the Kenyan league, said that he did not accept an offer to extend his stay at the club.

"The team wanted me to extend my contract but I declined because of financial issues. The club owes me a lot of money, they never paid me part of my signing fee and three months salary. I tried following up with the team officials but all was in vain."

Sofapaka have also acquired the services of Ben Sternley and Lucky Musyoka from Migori Youth.