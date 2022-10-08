Ex-Gor Mahia man Samuel Onyango joins Kabwe Warriors

Gor Mahia forward Samuel Onyango is in Zambia to complete a move to Zambian Super League side Kabwe Warriors.

Onyango left Kenya earlier this week and is expected to sign a two-year contract with the club. He is likely to be unveiled early next week by his new club.

The Harambee Stars forward was released by Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinistry two weeks ago.

The 37-year-old Irish tactician said the youngsters he had promoted from the youth team will provide cover for Onyango.

Onyango joined Gor Mahia in November 2017 from 2010 champions Ulinzi Stars and was the first signing for the English tactician Dylan Kerr. He went on to lift three Football Kenya Federation Premier League titles with K'Ogalo (2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20).

Onyango told Nation Sport the coach had informed him he was not part of his plans and the club had no intention of renewing his contract which was to end in November.

Kabwe Warriors was home to former Kariobangi Sharks forward Harrison Mwendwa but the forward left the team in July this year and joined Singida Big Stars in Tanzania. He has since left the Tanzania side.

Onyango joins Ugandan midfielder Hashim Sempala, his former teammate at Gor Mahia, at Kabwe.

Sempala won the Kenyan league with Tusker in 2016.