Ex-Gor Mahia defender rejoins club

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia on Monday confirmed that Harambee Stars defender Harun Shakava has rejoined the club on a two-year deal.

Shakava, a former K'Ogalo captain, ended his contract with Zambian reigning champions Nkana on January 27 through mutual consent.

The Ndola based club has been going through financial challenges and has hard time paying its players salaries.

"We are pleased to announce the return of centre-back Haron Shavaka; he signed a two-year deal," said the statement from the club.

Shakava joined Gor Mahia in 2014 from Kakamega Homeboyz, and helped the team win five league titles before departing for Nkana in July 2019.

He took over the captaincy at Gor Mahia in 2018, replacing Musa Mohammed, who had left for KF Tirana, which participates in the Albanian league.

The towering defender made more than 200 appearances during his five year stay at K'Ogalo.

Some of the Kenyan players who have turned out of Nkana in the past are Duncan Otieno, Mohammed and Anthony Akumu.

At Gor, the 27 year old defender will be expected to reinforce the shaky defence which conceded a cumulative of 10 goals against APR of Rwanda and CAlgeria's R Belouizdad in the Caf Champions League. In the Football Kenya Premier League Gor has already conceded 10 goals in eight matches.

K'Ogalo has been struggling at the back since the departure of Joash 'Berlin Wall' Onyango, who joined Tanzanian giants Simba SC in August last year.

Shakava's first match could be Sunday's 'Mashemeji' Derby against arch rivals AFC Leopards at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

He is also eligible to play for the record champions in the Caf Confederation Cup playoff where they have been drawn against another Zambian side Napsa Stars.