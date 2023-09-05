Ex-footballers petition CS Ababu over football polls

Calls for fresh, free and fair Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections dominated petitions presented to Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba by various football stakeholders at his Talanta Plaza office, Nairobi on Tuesday.

Kenya Soccer Players Association (KSPA) and Nairobi County Football Association petitioned the CS to intervene so that fair elections can be held to pave way for new leadership at the federation.

KSPA Secretary Harold Ndege led the team of former footballers in calling for new leadership in FKF.

The FKF polls are due on February 10, 2024. FKF President Nick Mwendwa is serving his second term having been elected to the office in 2016.

"A primary call is for the intervention of the ministry to push for an elective assembly and conduct an all-inclusive election so as to inject new and fresh blood into the management of football," said Ndege, who played for Tusker in his hey days.

The association also copied Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura and Gelsen Fernandes, Fifa Director Member Association for Africa in the petition to the CS.

Ndege added that many football stakeholders are not happy with the unending wrangles over the management of the game locally, which has led to its deteriorating standards.

The former footballers also said the Ministry of Sports should in liaison with the Office of the Sports Registrar and FIFA appoint members of the Electoral board.

"Those appointed shall prepare a new Electoral Code to be ratified by the members of the General Assembly that shall govern the new elections in order to guarantee a free and fair electoral process.

With the current federation, the doctrine of free and fair elections is unachievable based on previous conduct. We urge your office to quickly intervene and sort the mess around the governance in football," added Ndege.

Among the former footballers who were present during the function were James Nandwa, Mickey Weche, Omar Shaban, Jeff Oyando, Caroline Atieno and Alfred Chege.

The association referred to the inspection report done on the FKF accounts in October 2021, which it said laid bare massive financial misappropriation, adding these are among the reasons why the current regime should exit office.

It added that the government cannot actualise its dream of co-hosting the 2027 African Cup of Nations and projects aimed at building talents such as Talanta Hela when the current FKF is still in office

Weche lamented that former players have been ignored and locked out of various programmes. The ex-Leopards defender said there is need for former players to be considered for state appointment or various programmes aimed at building talent.

Nairobi County Football Association Secretary General Wilfred Marori said FKF has failed to kick start the process for the new elections as required by the law.

"FKF has failed to comply with the Sports Act 2013 and even the NEC has not been holding quarterly meetings as required by the FKF constitution. There is need for urgent consultation with Fifa on how to call for FKF elections since their capabilities and fairness are questionable," said Marori.