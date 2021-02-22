Ex-footballer Metzelder to go on trial over child porn charges

In this file photo taken on November 1, 2010 Germany’s Schalke 04 football defender Christoph Metzelder speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv on the eve of his team's UEFA Champions League football match against Israel's Hapoel Tel Aviv. - Former Germany and Real Madrid footballer Christoph Metzelder will go on trial from April over charges of distributing child pornography, a German court announced on February 22, 2021. 

By  AFP

  • He retired from football in 2014 and has since worked as a pundit for Sky Sports Germany and president of his local club TuS Haltern.
  • In 2006, the footballer set up a foundation in his own name to support socially disadvantaged children across Germany. 
  • The foundation took down its website shortly after the accusations against Metzelder became public in 2019.

