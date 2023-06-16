Ex-football official Ashihundu to be buried in Kakamega

Former football administrator Ben Shikami Ashihundu who died in Nairobi early this month will be buried today in Kakamega.

Ashihundu, who served as secretary general of Football Association of Kenya in the 70s, died at the age of 92.

He was also chairman of the leagues and tours committee. His remains will be intered at his home in South Kabras, Kakamega County.

He was born to Samuel Ashihundu and Sabeti Musavi in Butsunga in Shinyalu before the family moved to South Kabras.

During a mass service held on Thursday at Nairobi’s Friends International Centre on Ngong Road, friends and family described the late Ashihundu as a generous and friendly man.

Family spokesman, Anthony Lusuli Lung’aho said the former football administrator suffered knee injury more than seven decades ago which had significantly slowed him down.