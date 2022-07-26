Ex-Chelsea doctor Ralph Rogers joins KPL

Kenya Premier League Limited (KPL) Tuesday announced it has appointed former Chelsea FC team doctor Ralph Rogers as its medical director.

In a statement, KPL said Rogers will serve its board as an independent non-executive medical director.

He will assist the league and its member clubs with adopting and implementing the best sports medical regulations, written policies and procedures in accordance with Kenyan law for the sake of safeguarding children and adults participating in competitive football activities.

“It is a great honour and privilege to be appointed Medical Director for Kenya Premier League. I have known and worked with Taiwo Atieno (KPL Commercial Director) for over 20 years from his days at Walsall Football Club so when he shared with me his plans for Kenya Premier League, I was excited and thrilled to be part of this great vision,” said Rogers.

“I have been fortunate to work with some of the greatest athletes and sports organisations in the world and Taiwo’s strategic plan has inspired lots of positive ideas even for my own work.

I support Taiwo’s strategic plan for Kenya Premier League and making sure capacity building works hand in glove with implementing the best Medical regulations, written policies and procedures for Kenya Premier League and member clubs.”

He served as Chelsea’s official first team doctor during coach Carlo Ancelotti’s three-year tenure at Stamford Bridge. Atieno expressed faith in Rogers.

“This is a great day for the Kenya Premier League and member clubs. Dr Rogers' appointment is part of our phase 1 and 2 restructuring and rebranding of the league.