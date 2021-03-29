Ex-Bandari goalkeeper coach joins Yanga SC

In this file photo taken on November 14, 2018, Bandari FC goalkeeper coach Razak Siwa (left) trains Faroukh Shikalo at Serani Sports Club. Siwa has joined Tanzanian side Yanga SC in the same position.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Apart from Razak, former Sony Sugar tactician Francis Baraza also coaches in Tanzania. Baraza switched from high-flying Biashara United to Kagera Sugar mid this month.
  • Other Kenyans in Tanzanian league are Joash Onyango and Francis Kahata, who both ply their trade with Simba SC.
  • After a three-year drought, Yanga are eying their 28th title and currently lead the Tanzania Premier League table on 50 points after 23 matches, four ahead of reigning champions Simba SC who have three games in hand. 

Tanzanian record champions Yanga SC have acquired the services of former Bandari goalkeeper trainer Razak Siwa.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.