Ex-Bandari goalkeeper coach joins Yanga SC

Tanzanian record champions Yanga SC have acquired the services of former Bandari goalkeeper trainer Razak Siwa.

Yanga Vice Chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela confirmed to Nation Sport from Dar es Salaam Tuesday that they have roped in the experienced tactician to help improve and perfect their goal keeping department. Razak officially joined the team on Sunday.

"We have a new goalkeeper trainer Razak Siwa, whom we have given a three months contract to gauge his performance. However, I'm optimistic that we shall hand him a long term contract, possibly two years if he does well," said Mwakelabela.

Siwa left Bandari in January after the Dockers failed to renew his contract. He had been at Bandari for six years.

At the 27 times Tanzanian champions, Razak is expected to reunite with Kenyan international and former Bandari custodian Farouk Shikalo, who is likely to be the team's first choice goalkeeper after the exit of Metacha Mnata earlier this month.

On March 8, Yanga SC management parted ways with the entire technical bench headed by Burundian coach Cedric Kadze Kaze, his assistants Nizar Halfan, Edem Mortoisi, goalkeeping coach Vladimir Niyonkuru, and security officer Mussa Mahundi.

They are yet to appoint a new tactician, but Mwakelabela confirmed they are eying former Harambee Stars tactician Sebastien Migne, among other experienced coaches.

"He is in a list of coaches were are eying and if he fits the job, we shall definitely pick him. However, that process is not over yet, but I can assure Yanga fans we shall have a new coach soon," added the official.

Apart from Razak, former Sony Sugar tactician Francis Baraza also coaches in Tanzania. Baraza switched from high-flying Biashara United to Kagera Sugar mid this month.

Other Kenyans in Tanzanian league are Joash Onyango and Francis Kahata, who both ply their trade with Simba SC.