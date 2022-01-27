Ex-AFC Leopards star Patrick Lidonde to be buried on Saturday

Retired footballers Abdi Lidonde (left), John "Bobby" Ogolla (centre) and the late Patrick Lumumba Lidonde. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Popularly known as “Lune”, Lidonde who also played for AFC Leopards and Posta Rangers in the 80s will be laid to rest on Saturday at Shikokho, Ikolomani Constituency, Kakamega County
  • Peter Lichungu, who played alongside the deceased at Leopards, remembered him as a marvelous player who could fit anywhere in the pitch
  • Josephat Murila “Controller” who helped Leopards to win Cecafa crowns for keeps in the 80s also passed his condolences to Lidonde's family

Messages of condolences Thursday continued pouring in following the death of former Kenyan international Patrick Lumumba Lidonde, 60, who died early this month in United States of America.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.