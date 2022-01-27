Ex-AFC Leopards star Patrick Lidonde to be buried on Saturday

Messages of condolences Thursday continued pouring in following the death of former Kenyan international Patrick Lumumba Lidonde, 60, who died early this month in United States of America.

Popularly known as “Lune”, Lidonde - who also played for AFC Leopards and Posta Rangers in the 80s - will be laid to rest on Saturday at Shikokho, Ikolomani Constituency, Kakamega County.

According to his brother Tony Lidonde who also played for AFC Leopards and the national team Harambee Stars, the body lying at Montezuma Funeral Home in Nairobi will be airlifted to Kisumu on Friday morning before being transported to Kakamega.

Peter Lichungu, who played alongside the deceased at Leopards, remembered him as a marvelous player who could fit anywhere in the pitch.

“Lumumba was always composed and a great fighter who commanded respect among his teammates. He only left Leopards to maintain his job at Posta after the late president Daniel arap Moi ordered all community clubs to change their names in the early 80s. Leopards changed from Abaluhya FC to be renamed AFC Leopards,” said Lichungu.

Josephat Murila “Controller”, who helped Leopards to win Cecafa crowns for keeps in the 80s also passed his condolences to Lidonde's family. “This is very difficult to bear. May God give the family the strength to cope with this tough time,” Murila, who is in Kampala with other former internationals for two friendly matches, said.

Another legend John "Bobby" Ogolla, who played for both Gor Mahia and the national team Harambee Stars, said: “Lumumba was not just a colleague but also a very dear friend. I have lost a very loyal and humble friend. My sincere condolences to his wife and family.”

Lidonde, who passed away in Worcester, Massachusetts after being on life support for several days, was the son of the legendary Elijah Caleb Lidonde and Mama Beverly Ahono Lidonde and brother to retired international footballers Abdi and Tony Lidonde who also played for AFC Leopards.