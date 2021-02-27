Ex-Leopards coach Kimani finds new home

Former AFC Leopards coach Anthony Kimani has joined Bandari SC on a one-year deal as their assistant coach, the Football Kenya Premier League side announced on Saturday.

Kimani, who ditched Leopards after the Mashemeji derby on February 7 where he was in charge of the 0-0 draw against Gor, will now team up with Rwandan coach Andre Cassa Mbung'o who he worked with at AFC Leopards.

Kimani told Nation Sport that he is happy to re-unite with his former boss at AFC Leopards Casa Mbung’o at Bandari and learn more from the experienced team’s technical director Twahir Muhhidin.

“It is a great opportunity to work for this great club and at the same time it will be a learning experience for me again under coach Casa Mbung’o who is one of the best tacticians in Africa,” he said.

Bandari are currently fourth on the log on 22 points after 13 games, same points as AFC Leopards but with an inferior goal difference compared to the Big Cats.

"Kimani joins us from AFC Leopards where he brings immense experience in the BKPL as well as a great promise for the future. We continue to focus on growth and investing in the youth which has been Kimani's philosophy and that's why he fits perfectly for the role," Bandari said in a statement.

"The club would like to welcome him home and together may we achieve greatness."