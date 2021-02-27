Ex-Leopards coach Kimani finds new home

Anthony Kimani (centre) signs his one-year contract with Bandari on February 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Bandari SC
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kimani, who ditched Leopards after the Mashemeji derby on February 7 where he was in charge of the 0-0 draw against Gor, will now team up with Rwandan coach Andre Cassa Mbung'o who he worked with at AFC Leopards.

Former AFC Leopards coach Anthony Kimani has joined Bandari SC on a one-year deal as their assistant coach, the Football Kenya Premier League side announced on Saturday.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Several arrested during raid at FC Barcelona

  2. Top guns struggling in KVF league

  3. Wazito pile more misery on Zoo FC

  4. F1 set to reject Bahrain vaccines offer

  5. PRIME Lawrence Juma: I don't regret leaving Gor Mahia

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.