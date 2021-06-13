Ewasco FC down Mutindwa Bombers in FKF Division Two tie

Michael Mwangi of Ewasco (in green) vies for an aerial ball with a Mutindwa Bombers FC player during their  FKF Division Two Northern Zone pool B match at Njukiri showground on June 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • Mutindwa Bombers captain Emmanuel Okumu rued wasted opportunities, noting that they had followed their coach’s instructions, but luck was not on their side.
  • “We tried our best but wasted many chances, we are still hopeful of making a comeback when we play at home,” he said.

Embu Water and Sewerage Company (Ewasco) FC Sunday beat fancied Mutindwa Bombers FC from Meru 1-0 in a hard-fought FKF Division Two Northern Zone pool B match at Njukiri showground.

