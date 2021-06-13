Ewasco FC down Mutindwa Bombers in FKF Division Two tie

Embu Water and Sewerage Company (Ewasco) FC Sunday beat fancied Mutindwa Bombers FC from Meru 1-0 in a hard-fought FKF Division Two Northern Zone pool B match at Njukiri showground.

Stanley Irungu took advantage of a miscommunication between Mutindwa experienced keeper Timothy Muthomi and his defence, to tap in a loose ball in the sixth minute following a goal line melee.

The goal lifted the Embu side to top three after they dropped from top spot following two consecutive losses.

Ewasco started the season on a high note and were occupying the top position before the league was temporarily halted due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Mutindwa Bombers pressed hard but their strikers were wasteful before keeper Daniel Kuria.

Ewasco captain Stanley Irungu said they were keen to rediscover their winning form when they take on Daystar University next weekend.

Team manager Dickson Njiru, hailed his charges saying they were happy that their strategy to contain Mutindwa Bombers worked.

“We had instructed them to try and score early and put the opponents under pressure since they are experienced players. We are focusing on getting to Division 1,” he said.

Mutindwa Bombers captain Emmanuel Okumu rued wasted opportunities, noting that they had followed their coach’s instructions, but luck was not on their side.