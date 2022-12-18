Every Arabic signage has English translation - Doha Notebook 28

Every Arabic signage has English translation

*****

The Qataris thought about organising this World Cup to the last details. Every road signage, street name, shop name, billboard writing is in Arabic and its English translation. Even the metro train instructions are written in both languages. So, if you speak English, or use its alphabet, it is very easy to find your way around Qatar. It helps that many of the volunteers, the migrant workers and even the Qatari citizens, at least many of them, speak English. It is clear that the Qatari have recognised that the number one language of instruction in the world is English. Pity the French, Spanish, German, Portuguese and other international language speakers who may not know English. They have had to adapt.

Pickpockets do not exist here

*****

For a person born and bred in Nairobi, living and working in Qatar, even if it was only for one month, has been a humbling experience. Knowing how pickpockets infest the Kenyan transport system, I have been very alert in the Doha Metro, always confirming if my wallet and phone are safely lying in my pockets. However, I need not have bothered. Here, nobody is interested in the contents of another person's pockets. People leave their phones sticking out from their pockets without worrying someone will pinch them. In fact, if you forget your phone or purse in a public bus, all you need to do is go to the company's head office and chances are you will find them there.

American brands truly ubiquitous

*****