Everton suspend sponsorship agreements with Russian billionaire Usmanov

Alisher Usmanov.

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Uzbek-born Usmanov's USM Holdings sponsors Everton's training ground, with an initial five-year deal announced in 2017.
  • It also has an option on naming rights for the Toffees' new stadium -- a deal worth £30 million ($40 million) to the Merseyside club.

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.