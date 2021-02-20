Everton savour first win at Liverpool since 1999

Everton's Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Laurence Griffiths | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Toffees had not won a derby on any ground in 23 previous meetings stretching back to 2010, but took full advantage of the English champions' lost invincibility in front of empty stands.
  • Victory takes Carlo Ancelotti's men level on points with their local rivals and with a game in hand to come in the battle for a top-four finish.

Liverpool, United Kingdom

