Everton rally to hold Man Utd

Everton's French defender Lucas Digne (left) and teammate Allan (right) challenge Manchester United's English striker Mason Greenwood during their English Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 2, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Yerry Mina's late winner for the Toffees was ruled out by a review for offside after Andros Townsend had cancelled out Anthony Martial's opener for United
  • A point is enough to move both sides level on points with league leaders Liverpool, who face champions Manchester City on Sunday
  • Gray won the ball back on the left and freed Doucoure into acres of space in midfield, the latter playing in Townsend to fire home his fifth goal in nine appearances for the club


