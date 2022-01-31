Everton appoint Lampard to save Premier League status

Chelsea's English head coach Frank Lampard gestures on the touchline during their English Premier League match against Fulham  at Craven Cottage in London on January 16, 2021. 

Photo credit: Mike Hewitt | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • He led the Rams to the Championship play-off final in his only season in charge at Pride Park, which ended in defeat to Aston Villa at Wembley.
  • Lampard led Chelsea into the Champions League during his only full season as manager at Stamford Bridge, but was dismissed last January with the Blues languishing in ninth place in the Premier League table.

Liverpool, United Kingdom

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.