Eusebio’s rise and how jet engine, floodlights spurred game's growth

Portuguese scoring legend Eusébio was still hassled for autographs at the World Cup, even though he hadn’t played in one for more than 40 years.

That was what he experienced wherever he went during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Like Pelé, he was one of the greatest to ever play the game. And also like the Brazilian legend, Eusébio (whose full name was Eusébio da Silva Ferreira, nicknamed the “Black Panther”) came to the United States to play in the North American Soccer League (NASL) as part of a wave of international stars-turned-ambassadors of the game in the 1970s.

Eusébio spent most of his career with Portuguese club Benfica, scoring 317 goals in 301 games in a 15-year career that included two European Cups.

After a season with the Boston Minutemen, he added an NASL championship for Toronto Metros-Croatia as the club went on to win the 1976 Soccer Bowl.

Eusébio would spend the following season with the Las Vegas Quicksilver before dropping down a division to finish his North American sojourn with the American Soccer League’s New Jersey Americans in 1978.

A native of the African country of Mozambique, a former Portuguese colony that gained its independence in 1975, Eusébio played for Portugal, scoring 41 times in 64 appearances.

Eusébio’s athleticism and ferocious right foot helped him score nine goals at the 1966 World Cup to end as tournament top scorer.

“That was a long time ago, but I do have a lot of memories,” he told me ahead of the 2010 World Cup semi-final in Cape Town when asked about his past exploits.

Decades before African superstars George Weah, Didier Drogba, and Samuel Eto’o dominated the international game, there was Eusébio.

He did it during an era that included Pelé, Bobby Charlton, and Johan Cruyff.

Portugal’s imperialism in Africa, which can be traced to explorer Vasco da Gama who made landfall there in the 15th century on his way to India, made it so that Eusébio would represent the European nation in international competitions.

Nonetheless, he held two passports after his homeland gained independence.

Eusébio, who died four years later at age 71 from heart failure, was at that World Cup working for Fifa’s 1GOAL project, a campaign aimed at helping to educate undeserved children in African nations.

A humanitarian during his retirement years, Eusébio was one of the game’s best scorers in his playing days.

One of his best memories was Portugal’s win against North Korea at the 1966 World Cup.

The game is remembered for being frenetic, frequently brilliant, and tremendously fun.

“The quarter-final game against North Korea because they were a good team and it was 3–0 against us. I knew we could score and that is what we did,” he said, a smile taking over his face after completing the sentence.

“I also knew that if they scored another goal, we would lose. Then we won.” I remember cutting him off. “The final score was 5–3 for Portugal,” I said.

“Your team was really a great side. You regret not playing in more World Cups?” Eusébio smiled again. This is a man who didn’t have any regrets.

“That is the past. I enjoyed the World Cup in 1966,” he replied.

“The other times we did not qualify. I became famous with Benfica and the people still remember me. Now I enjoy going to the World Cup and watching these young players.

1962 World Cup

The 1960s was a decade of changes. The game’s response to the complex cultural and political revolution that took place around the globe during this era wasn’t limited to bushy mop tops.

It was the decade that Fifa became the money-making machine it remains to this day. The World Cup, for the first time, became a global marketing success thanks largely to the advent of television.

The 1954 and 1958 editions were important for Fifa in terms of widening their global reach through television, but the 1966 edition was a turning point in regard to the link between television and the game.

For the first time, organizers took into account the importance of TV. Improved camera locations and more dedicated space for TV and radio commentators all took place that year.

In response, television makers used the World Cup as a publicity tool for sales, especially throughout Western Europe.

The 1968 Summer Games in Mexico City, followed by the 1970 World Cup, also held in Mexico, became the first sporting events to be seen live across most of the planet.

“The technological platform for soccer to ‘take off ’ in the second half of the 20th century was provided by two wartime developments: the jet engine and high-powered floodlighting.

This permitted faster, easier midweek international travel and night-time football.

Television technology

The significance was first evidenced in the European club competitions and was magnified many times over by the advent of international television technology which opened the way for mass viewing and then sponsorship,” said Keir Radnedge, a British journalist and author who covered his first World Cup in 1966.

“The exclusivity value for TV and sponsors was developed for FIFA by the London PR firm West Nally, initially in 1978 but formally from 1982 onward. I would not pick out one single technology but the matrix of several.”

Stanley Rous, an English-born former referee, took over the FIFA presidency in 1961.

Rous had made a major contribution to the sport by rewriting the Laws of the Game in 1938, making them easier to understand.

As a referee, he was also the first to employ the diagonal system of on-field positioning for referees as a standard practice, something used to this day.