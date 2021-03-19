Manchester United face trip to Spain for Europa League quarters

Manchester United's English goalkeeper Dean Henderson (third right) comes for a high ball but fails to gather as he collides with Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire (fourth right) during their English Premier League match against West Ham United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on March 14, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Clive Brunskill | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United, who beat AC Milan in the last 16, are due to play away in the first leg on April 8 but it remains to be seen where that match will take place
  • Meanwhile, Ajax will face Roma with the winners of that quarter-final playing either United or Granada in the last four. United beat Ajax in the 2017 Europa League final
  • Arsenal are set to host Slavia in the first leg of their quarter-final and will be wary of the runaway Czech league leaders who have eliminated Leicester City and Scottish champions Rangers in the last two rounds

Paris

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.