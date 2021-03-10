Europa League : Man United face AC Milan in battle of recovering giants

AC Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after opening the scoring during the Italian Serie A match against Crotone on February 7, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. 

Photo credit: Miguel Medina | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In a sign of the drop in standards at Old Trafford and the San Siro, the 11th encounter between two of the world's most historic teams will be their first outside the Champions League knockout stages.
  • United, 20-time English champions, have not won the Premier League since Alex Ferguson's last season in charge in 2013.
  • Arsenal face Olympiakos at the same venue where they came from behind to beat Benfica in the previous round -- the last-32 second-leg was staged in Greece due to coronavirus concerns.

London, United Kingdom

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME How football is helping Mathare girls realise their dreams

  2. Protesters demand 'justice' for Diego Maradona in Argentina

  3. PRIME New Harambee Stars call ups want to show their grit

  4. Tusker is the best team in the league, admits Kimanzi after winning award

  5. US athletes to be vaccinated 'well before' Olympics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.