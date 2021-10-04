Euro kings Italy welcome big hitters to Nations League Final Four

Euro 2020

Supporters of the Italian national football team celebrate after Italy beat England 3-2 on penalty shootout to win the UEFA EURO 2020 final match, at the Fori Imperiali fanzone, in Rome on July 11, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Vincenzo Pinto | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Azzurri face Spain in the first semi-final on Wednesday, with the San Siro awaiting a repeat of the Euro last-four clash with Luis Enrique's side which ended with a penalty shoot-out victory for Italy
  • The other semi-final, on Thursday, features world champions France and Belgium, ranked the planet's best side despite also being eliminated from the summer's European Championship by the Italians
  • France go into the tournament still smarting from their last-16 exit at the hands of Switzerland in the Euro and underwhelming performances in last month's World Cup qualifiers

Milan

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.