Euro 2020: Stewards bribed, tickets forged in Wembley chaos

London

England fans allegedly bribed stewards and forged tickets to enter London's Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final, causing chaos that defender Harry Maguire said had left his father injured.

The Guardian newspaper on Wednesday quoted an anonymous fan as saying ticketless fans used the messaging app Telegram to share advice on breaching security before and during Sunday's disturbances, adding to anecdotal evidence of a planned event.

The report came as Maguire revealed his father suffered two suspected broken ribs and struggled to breathe after being caught up in the incident.

Alan Maguire, 56, and the Manchester United player's agent Kenneth Shepherd were trampled by unruly ticketless fans as they entered the stadium before the match between England and Italy.

"It was not a nice experience -- it shook him up. It was scary. I don't want anyone to experience that at a football match," Maguire told British tabloid The Sun.

Bribery and forgery

A 24-year-old man -- identified by a pseudonym "Pablo" -- told The Guardian Telegram groups contained hundreds of people seeking tickets and assistance in breaching security, estimating 5,000 people illicitly entered Wembley.

He said fans bribed stewards, some reportedly for just £20 ($28, 23 euros), and others forged tickets in their name by altering photographs of genuine tickets to gain entry.

Around 300 supporters poured through disabled entrances when they were opened, the source said, adding to multiple reports that some fans tailgated those with genuine tickets to pass through the turnstiles.

Alan Maguire, who was injured in the ensuing violent disorder, did not ask for medical treatment as England supporters overwhelmed security staff to enter the stadium and occupy the seats of paying spectators.

"My dad's a big fan -- he got on with it. He was struggling with his breathing because of his ribs, but he's not one to make a big fuss," Harry Maguire was quoted as saying.

"He was fortunate as every game he has been to he has had my nephew or one of my kids on his shoulders," the 28-year-old player added.

'Totally wrong'

European football's governing body UEFA on Tuesday charged England's Football Association over the unsavoury scenes and will appoint an "ethics and disciplinary inspector" to investigate the pre-match incidents.

The infractions included fans booing Italy's national anthem, the lighting of a firework, a mid-game pitch invasion and supporters throwing objects.

London's police force said it made 86 arrests and that 19 of its officers were injured in connection with managing the Euro 2020 final.

It also said it would look at reports of racist abuse of the three black England players who missed penalties, which has sparked an outpouring of support for them from fans.

A petition to permanently ban racists from football matches, created in response to the abuse, has garnered more than one million signatures in just two days.

Maguire condemned the behaviour of unruly fans at the match, which has prompted speculation it could harm a joint UK-Ireland bid to host the 2030 World Cup finals.

He said the fans' actions were "totally wrong" and said his father would still go to games but would now be more aware.

"Things could have been a lot worse but we have to make sure it does not happen again," he added.