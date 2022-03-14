EU sanctioning Abramovich, other Russians over Ukraine

Brussels, Belgium

The EU is to sanction Roman Abramovich and other oligarchs in its latest round of punishment of Russians seen as supporting Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, two diplomats told AFP on Monday.

The billionaire owner of the Chelsea football club and the others are being added to a list of individuals whose assets in the EU -- including superyachts and mansions -- can be seized and entry into the bloc refused, the diplomats said.

