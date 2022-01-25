Essie Akida returns to Harambee Starlets after two-year hiatus

Harambee Starlets head coach Alex Alumirah has named a provisional squad ahead of their 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) second round qualifier assignment scheduled for February against Uganda.

This will be Alumurah's first assignment as coach after his appointment to the team on Monday by the Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee.

Alumirah took over from interim coach Charles Okere, who guided the senior national women's team through the first round qualifiers in 2021.

The star studded team comprises of some of the top players in the Kenya Women Premier League including Dorcas Shikobe, currently based in Lakatamia FC in Cyprus, Cynthia Shilwatso based in Spain under Logrono FC, goalkeeper Lilian Awuor based in France and Jentrix Shikangwa, who recently signed a deal with Faith Karagumruk after an impressive performance in the inaugural 2021 CAF Women's Champions League.

Esse Akida, who plies her trade with Greek giants PAOK Women, is also making a return to the squad after a two year hiatus.

Alumirah has also included some players from Tanzania's Tiger Queens among them goalkeeper Samantha Akinyi and midfielder Diana Koske.

Alumirah served as Tiger Queens team manager between August 2021 and December 2021 right after parting ways with Vihiga Queens.

Other familiar names in the squad include Vivian Nasaka, captain Enez Mango, Sheryl Angachi and Martha Amunyolette, who made her debut in the first round qualifier.

Kenya advanced after outclassing South Sudan 15-1 on aggregate.

"As you can see the squad is still intact, with just a few changes here and there but I know that will add on to the performance.

We want to immediately build on chemistry but I am not worried about the fitness level since most of them have been active in the WPL. We are now focused on tackling the first leg with all we have then figure out things from there. Otherwise this is a winning team," said Alumirah.

The first leg of the second round is slated for February 16 in Kampala, while the second leg is set for February 23 In Nairobi. The winners will proceed to the final tournament in Morocco.

Kenya featured at the 2016 AWCON finals in Cameroon, but missed out on the 2018 edition.

Full Provisional Squad