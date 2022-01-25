Essie Akida returns to Harambee Starlets after two-year hiatus

Uganda goalkeeper Tracy Akiror makes a save under pressure from Harambee Starlets striker Essie Akida during their Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier first leg match on April 4, 2018 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This will be Alumurah's first assignment as coach after his appointment to the team on Monday by the Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee. 
  • Alumirah took over from interim coach Charles Okere, who guided the senior national women's team through the first round qualifiers in 2021. 

Harambee Starlets head coach Alex Alumirah has named a provisional squad ahead of their 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) second round qualifier assignment scheduled for February against Uganda.

