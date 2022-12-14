Esse Akida wins the Golden Boot in Greek league

"First let me thank the people of Greece and the whole PSAPP who made this possible. Recognising good performances from female footballers is not something that everyone does in a sport that is dominated by men," said Akida in a long post on her social media accounts.

"My teammates, coaches and the entire technical bench and PAOK fans, thank you very much for giving us encouragement. To my family in Kenya, this is your award, without your contribution in my life, I don't think I would be here today giving this speech," she added.



PAOK, founded in 2001, is one of the top football teams in Greece. It has represented Greece in the Uefa Women's Champions League for the last seven years.