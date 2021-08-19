Harambee Starlets ace stars in Champions League clash

Kenyan international forward Esse Akida started her stay at the Greek giants FC PAOK Thessaloniki on a high with a hat-trick on her debut.

Akida impressed as FC PAOK Thessaloniki Wednesday thrashed Anenii Noi of Moldova 6-0 in a Uefa Women’s Champions League qualifying round match.

The 28-year-old Akida, scored her first goal just seven minutes into the second half before addign to her tally in the 88th minute. She later wrapped up the match in style, scoring her third and PAOK's sixth goal in the 92nd minute.

The other three goals were scored by Olga Baxevanou, Antigoni Papadopoulou and Maria Mitkou in the third, 17th and 38th minutes respectively.

PAOK will next face Norwegian club Valerenga in the Champions League qualifiers as they look to make it to the group stage.

“Even in my wildest of dreams, I couldn’t have thought of such a debut. That was for you grandma,” she wrote on her official Twitter and Instagram pages.

Akida, signed a one-and-a-half-year deal with the Greek side in mid July, making her the first kenyan female football player to make a European move this year.

Akida has previously turned out for Turkish giants Besiktas and Ramat Hasharon of Israel.