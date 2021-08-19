Harambee Starlets ace stars in Champions League clash

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Akida impressed as FC PAOK Thessaloniki Wednesday thrashed Anenii Noi of Moldova 6-0 in a Uefa Women’s Champions League qualifying round match
  • The 28-year-old Akida, scored her first goal just seven minutes into the second half before addign to her tally in the 88th minute
  • Akida, signed a one-and-a-half-year deal with the Greek side in mid July, making her the first kenyan female football player to make a European move this year

Kenyan international forward Esse Akida started her stay at the Greek giants FC PAOK Thessaloniki on a high with a hat-trick on her debut. 

