Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen

In this file photograph taken on June 12, 2021, Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen warms up before the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, who collapsed with a cardiac arrest at last year's European Championships, completed a remarkable return to the sport on January 31, 2022, as he signed for Premier League side Brentford. The 29-year-old playmaker, who has been fitted with a pacemaker, has signed a contract till the end of the season.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Spurs tweeted on Monday: "It's good to see you back in the Premier League, @ChrisEriksen8".
  • Brentford are 14th in the Premier League after four consecutive defeats but are eight points above the relegation zone.

London

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.