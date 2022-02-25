Eriksen set to make emotional Brentford debut

Christian Eriksen

This file photo taken on February 11, 2022 shows Brentford's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen holding up a Brentford shirt as he is introduced to members of the media at a photocall inside Brentford Community Stadium in London, after the Danish International joined the Bees on January's transfer deadline day. Eight months after his heart attack in the middle of Euro 2020 Group 'B' match between Denmark and Finland, Denmark's Christian Eriksen is aiming for a return to action on February 26, 2022 with Brentford in the English league.

Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Frank confirmed on Friday that Eriksen would play some part this weekend at the Brentford Community Stadium after proving his fitness in two behind-closed-doors friendlies
  • Eriksen's brush with death occurred while he was playing for Denmark against Finland in the European Championship in June


London

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.