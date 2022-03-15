Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen

This file photo taken on February 11, 2022 shows Brentford's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen holding up a Brentford shirt as he is introduced to members of the media at a photocall inside Brentford Community Stadium in London, after the Danish International joined the Bees on January's transfer deadline day. Eight months after his heart attack in the middle of Euro 2020 Group 'B' match between Denmark and Finland, Denmark's Christian Eriksen is aiming for a return to action on February 26, 2022 with Brentford in the English league.

Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Eriksen terminated his contract with Inter Milan by mutual consent in December as Italian league rules bar players with pacemakers, contrary to the Premier League.
  • Throughout his career, he has played 109 caps and scored 36 goals for the Danish squad, which has qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Copenhagen, Denmark

