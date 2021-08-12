English Premier League braced for four-way title race

Jack Grealish

New Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish poses for photos during his unveiling in Manchester on August 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Reigning champions Manchester City have broken the English top flight transfer record by splashing £100 million ($138 million, Sh15 billion) on Jack Grealish.
  • Manchester United have also spent over £100 million on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, while Liverpool look refreshed after an injury-ravaged 2020/2021 season.

London, United Kingdom

