English football club ready for sale to 'criminal'

Derby County

An investigation by the Al Jazeera broadcaster to be released Monday found that middlemen were prepared to enable a fictitious criminal investor to buy Derby County FC.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Samuelson is seen giving a "step-by-step guide on how he can use offshore trusts to hide our criminal investor's money and identity," according to the broadcaster.
  • The reporters were introduced to a private investigator as well as a network of "enablers" in Cyprus who were willing to supply an EU passport in a new name, the network added.

