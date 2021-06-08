English FA set to have first woman chair

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows FA Chairman Greg Clarke giving evidence remotely to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee in London on November 10, 2020. English football's governing body, the Football Association (FA), on Tuesday said former RAC chief executive Debbie Hewitt would become its first chairwoman, replacing Greg Clarke, who stepped down after his comments on diversity in the sport.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

  • Should she have her nomination confirmed by the FA Council on July 22, she will be a permanent successor to Clarke, as the governing body -- founded in 1863 -- strives to make football more inclusive.
  • He resigned last November after apologising for using "unacceptable words" while discussing diversity in football at a parliamentary committee.

