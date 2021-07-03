England tackle Ukraine, surging Denmark face Czechs at Euro 2020

Ukraine's players attend an MD-1 training session at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on July 1, 2021 on the eve of their Uefa Euro 2020 championship quarter-final match against England.

Photo credit: Alberto Pizzoli | AFP

  • After beating old rivals Germany in a knockout match for the first time since the 1966 World Cup final, England coach Gareth Southgate said that win will count for little if they lose to Ukraine.
  • The draw has opened up nicely for England, who will be favoured to beat a side coached by former Ballon d'Or winner Andriy Shevchenko, and Southgate urged his team to seize their chance.
  • Italy and Spain will face off in Tuesday's first semi-final at Wembley.

