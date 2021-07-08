England on the cusp of glory after reaching first Euro final

Harry Kane.

England's forward Harry Kane (right) celebrates with England's midfielder Phil Foden (left) after scoring a goal during their Uefa Euro 2020 semi-final match against Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London on July 7, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Laurence Griffiths | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Neither side could find a goal in the second half, but the volume reached a crescendo in extra-time when Sterling, who was brought up a stone's throw away from Wembley, fell under Joakim Maehle's challenge and referee Danny Makkelie pointed to the spot.
  • Kane, normally deadly from 12 yards, saw his nervous, weak effort saved by the outstanding Kasper Schmeichel, but the Premier League top scorer was quickest to the rebound and slammed home.

London, United Kingdom

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Uefa charges England for fans' laser pointing

  2. Barnaba Korir: Olympics is here, let our spirit shine through

  3. Arise Sir Gareth? England exults over Euros

  4. Sergio Ramos joins Paris Saint-Germain

  5. Roger Federer's highs and lows at Wimbledon

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.