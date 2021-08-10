England star extends Man City contract

Manchester City's English defender John Stones (second left) celebrates.

Manchester City's English defender John Stones (second left) celebrates scoring his team's second goal during their English Premier League match against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on February 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Martin Rickett | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The new deal rewards Stones, who joined the club from Everton in a £47.5million ($66 million) deal in 2016, for a past year in which he has rejuvenated his career for club and country.

  • The 27-year-old formed a formidable partnership with Ruben Dias as Pep Guardiola's men cruised to a third league title in four years and reached the Champions League final last season

London, United Kingdom

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.