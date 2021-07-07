England believes football's coming home as Euro 2020 final awaits

England supporters celebrate victory at the final whistle of their UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match against Denmark, at the 4TheFans Fan Park in Manchester, northwest England on July 7, 2021. Harry Kane's extra-time goal gave England a 2-1 win over a shattered Denmark on Wednesday and took them through to the Euro 2020 final against Italy, their first major tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.
 

Photo credit: Oli Scarff AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In the 104th minute, Raheem Sterling's surge was ended by Joakim Maehle's trip and Kane converted the rebound after his penalty was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.
  • As ever, England did it the hard way but by the final whistle 60,000 fans were bouncing in ecstasy, while millions watching on television across the country pinched themselves in disbelief.

London

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.