Engin Firat heads home after his Harambee Stars contract ends

Michael Olunga

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat (left) with skipper Michael Olunga during their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Rwanda at the Nyayo National Stadium on November 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He recommended that the national team should have up to 40 players, where 20 form the main squad, while the other 10 are those who can be called to fill the gap when a member of the main squad is unavailable.
  • The remaining 10 should be young players who are part of the Under-21 national team.

Out-of-contract Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has left the country for his motherland - Turkey.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.