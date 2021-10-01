We are not ready physically, Firat decries fitness levels at Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat Friday conceded that he had short time to assemble his 34-man squad for the upcoming back-to-back Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Mali.

However, the Turkish coach has exuded confidence in his "richly talented" team saying they are capable of beating Group "E" leaders Mali.

Due to lack of a standard Caf-approved stadium, Mali will host Kenya at Stade Adrar in Agadir, Morocco from 10pm on Thursday. Harambee Stars will host the reverse fixture at the Nyayo National Stadium on October 10.

Firat, who was only unveiled as Harambee Stars tactician three weeks ago, also revealed that a bulk of his squad are not yet physically fit for a match of that magnitude.

But the tactician said he is working around the clock to ensure there is an improvement during the remaining training sessions.

Kenya and Mali have met twice at the African Cup of Nations with the West Africans beating Harambee Stars 3-1 on January 24, 2004 in Tunisia while the two teams drew 1-1 in the 1972 edition.

"The boys are motivated but the reality is that most of our players are not ready physically. We have to find out if we have some physical problems but we have to be tactically superior so as to win the match. I have had short time to come up with the squad," said the 60-year-old Firat.

"The motivation and experience in the team is more important. We also have young players in the squad and with good preparation for the match, we can have a positive out come," he added.

Ovella dropped

Firat is expected to trim the squad to 27 players and revealed that winger Ovella Ochieng', who plies his trade with the Marumo Gallants of South Africa, will not link up with the team.

The selection of Ochieng' was castigated by fans and football pundits since he last featured for the national team in the 2019 African Cup of Nations and had stayed out of competitive football for six months before joining his current club.

"We expected him to join us but there were issues with his club and therefore I don't think he will be with us," said Firat.

Six more players will be dropped on Sunday as the remaining squad of 27 travels to Morocco on Monday. Some foreign based players who are yet to report to camp will link up with the team in Morocco on Monday evening.

"With this Covid test, nobody knows what will happen. Against Togo in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, some players were locked out because of Covid and that is why we have to travel with a big squad and a good back up," said Firat after their Friday training session at Utalii Grounds.

The experienced tactician, who acknowledged that he has to prove he can steer the team before the end of his two-month contract, has been conducting intense training sessions with the national team since Thursday.

Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo, his Kariobangi Sharks counterpart William Muluya and Gor Mahia goalkeeping coach Jerim Onyango who are part of Harambee Stars technical bench have been assisting Firat in handling the team.

Firat also urged the young players and those who have received their maiden call ups to step up and perform well since they are the future of the national team.

Under coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee, Harambee Stars played out to a barren draw with Uganda on September 2 before settling for a 1-1 draw away with Amavubi Stars three days later.

Kenya is second in Group "E" on two points behind leaders Mali who have amassed four points. Uganda are third on two points while Rwanda is bottom with only one point.

Uganda will also play Rwanda on back-to-back qualifiers with the Amavubi hosting the first leg on October 7 before travelling to Kampala on October 10.