We are not ready physically, Firat decries fitness levels at Harambee Stars

Cecil Odongo

  • The Turkish coach has exuded confidence in his "richly talented" team saying they are capable of beating Group "E" leaders Mali
  • Firat is expected to trim the squad to 27 players and revealed that winger Ovella Ochieng', who plies his trade with the Marumo Gallants of South Africa, will not link up with the team
  • Some foreign based players who are yet to report to camp will link up with the team in Morocco on Monday evening

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat Friday conceded that he had short time to assemble his 34-man squad for the upcoming back-to-back Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Mali.

