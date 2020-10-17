'End Police Brutality in Nigeria,' calls Osimhen

Napoli's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen holds up a t-shirt with the inscription 'End police brutality in Nigeria' as he celebrates scoring a goal against Atalanta during their Italian Serie A match on October 17, 2020 at the San Paolo stadium in Naples.

Photo credit: Alberto Pizzoli | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The #EndSARS hashtag started on social media after a video showing what looked like a SARS officer attacking a man spread online.
  • Saturday's goal was the first in Italy for the 21-year-old in his third appearance.

Naples, Italy

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen called for an end to police violence in his home country on Saturday after scoring his first goal for Napoli.

"End Police Brutality in Nigeria," was hand-written on a white t-shirt held up by the attacker after he netted the fourth goal in a 4-1 Serie A win over Atalanta in Naples.

Anger over abuses by the Nigerian police's notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have erupted into widespread demonstrations in the African country.

The #EndSARS hashtag started on social media after a video showing what looked like a SARS officer attacking a man spread online.

Saturday's goal was the first in Italy for the 21-year-old in his third appearance.

Napoli paid French club Lille a club record fee of up to 80 million euros ($94.6 million) to bring the forward to southern Italy on a five-year deal.


Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Peres Jepchirchir’s win perfect answer to 'noisy neighbours'

  2. Tusker coach Robert Matano taken ill

  3. Sterling strikes as Manchester City floor Arsenal

  4. 'End Police Brutality in Nigeria,' calls Osimhen

  5. Chelsea punished as Vestergaard rescues Southampton

In the headlines